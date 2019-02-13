IBM artificial intelligence system debates a human and loses — but barely

Slonim hatched the idea of Project Debater in 2011 while Watson’s “Jeopardy” victory still resonated. The following year, he led a research team in Israel that began studying the way humans learn the art of debate, and built a system to mirror that process. Their machine scans more than 300 million newspaper articles and scientific journals to identify relevant arguments on any given topic. It then has to determine which facts and opinions are for or against, build a speech and deliver it in a clear and cohesive manner. What’s more, the AI then has to comprehend its opponent’s argument and craft a rebuttal.