Ikea to slash 7,500 jobs, focus on smaller stores in city centers

Furniture giant Ikea plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide as part of a plan to cater more to online customers, the company said Wednesday.
The shakeup at the Swedish firm, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, shows that even Ikea — known for its massive suburban stores and affordable assemble-yourself furniture — is not immune to the online competition that has affected other brick-and-mortar retailers.
Most of the job cuts will not hit Ikea’s retail workers, but rather those in office positions including human resources and communications, the Journal said.
Meanwhile, the firm plans to create thousands of new jobs — 11,500, or 4,000 more than it is cutting — by opening 30 new stores in urban centers and by investing in its e-commerce and delivery offerings.
In Wednesday’s statement, Lars Petersson, Ikea’s manager for U.S. retail operations, said the company wants to “create the IKEA of the future by ... being more accessible and fully embracing technology.”
In a financial report last month, the company said that during the 12 months ending Aug. 31 its website drew 2.5 million visits but accounted for only 5% of sales.
Petersson said he expects only about 75 job cuts in the U.S. and noted that the company plans to open two stores next year in San Antonio and Norfolk, Va., creating about 500 new positions.
The company operates eight stores in California and five in the southern half of the state — Burbank, West Covina, Carson, Costa Mesa and San Diego.
8 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting.
This article was originally published at 7:30 a.m.