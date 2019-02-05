Imaad Zuberi donated big to Trump’s inauguration. Now prosecutors have questions

“Imaad knows nothing about a subpoena, other than what's been written,” Zuberi spokesman Steve Rabinowitz told The Times on Monday in a written statement. “It's well known that after supporting President Obama and Hillary Clinton, that Imaad gave generously and directly to the Trump inaugural. But many others gave substantially more. For what it's worth, Imaad, as always, gave only his own money from his own resources. If, in fact, he is named in this subpoena — never mind somehow named alone — he is bewildered why.”