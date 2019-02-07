Instacart adjusts worker pay after uproar over tip policy

Instacart made a change in November to its compensation system, in which the company sometimes reduces its contribution to a worker’s pay if the person receives a certain amount in tips. In January, workers organized a campaign against the new pay system. They said that under the new policy, some of the tips that customers gave through the Instacart app wouldn’t go directly to the worker but would instead be used to offset a $10 minimum payment per job guaranteed by Instacart. The issue was further highlighted by the story of an Instacart worker who was paid 80 cents by the company for a particular delivery.