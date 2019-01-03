Don’t expect 2018’s strong job growth to happen again this year, economists say

But as downbeat reports stack up, pressure increases on the Fed to signal a pause on interest-rate increases. Policymakers have said they intend to slow the pace of hikes this year. As they raised rates in December — their fourth hike in 2018 — they penciled in just two hikes for 2019, the median projection of governors and district presidents shows. That’s still more than many investors anticipate, with rate futures pointing to no moves in 2019 and a potential rate cut next year.