Juul sells 35% stake to Altria — becoming more valuable than Airbnb or SpaceX

Juul Labs Inc. sold a 35% stake to tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. in a $12.8-billion deal that turns the e-cigarette maker into one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable privately held companies.
The deal, announced Thursday, values the San Francisco company at $38 billion and will put its products next to Marlboro cigarettes on American retail shelves. Altria, which is focused on the U.S. market after spinning off Philip Morris International Inc. in 2008, will get one-third of the seats on Juul’s board upon antitrust clearance.
With smoking in decline, the deal furthers Altria’s push away from cigarettes and into higher-growth businesses. That includes its investment in Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc., which gave it a 45% stake and an option to take majority control in the future.
For Juul, the tie-up more than doubles its valuation from just a few months ago, when it was worth $16 billion after Tiger Global Management led a $1.2-billion investment. The Altria deal makes Juul more valuable than Airbnb Inc. or Elon Musk’s SpaceX, though still less than Uber Technologies Inc.
Since launching in 2015, Juul has been a runaway success, attracting the ire of parents and regulators who say the company’s devices hook teenagers.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has called youth use of e-cigarettes an epidemic. Last month, Juul said it stopped selling its fruit-flavored nicotine pods to stores and shut down its U.S.-based Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Juul, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a technology company on a mission to help addicted smokers quit tar-burning cigarettes.
As part of the agreement, Marlboro will put promotional material for Juul’s products in its cigarette cartons, according to a statement Thursday. Altria, which sells its cigarettes only in the U.S., benefits from international exposure as Juul expands to new markets outside the country.
Altria also announced cost cuts of about $500 million to $600 million a year by the end of 2019. This includes culling “third-party spending across the business,” as well as workforce reductions, the company said.
The deal is making Juul founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees the first e-cigarette billionaires.
Altria will be subject to a so-called standstill agreement under which it may not increase its stake beyond 35%. The cigarette maker also agreed not to sell the shares for six years, during which Juul will be Altria’s only e-vapor business.