Altria-Juul deal gets FDA scrutiny as regulators prepare e-cigarette restrictions

The letters to Altria and Juul follow a move Thursday by the commissioner to single out Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for being the biggest violator of prohibitions on youth tobacco sales. Walgreens said it has taken steps to crack down on such sales. Gottlieb had previously eased restrictions on e-cigarettes as he expressed hope they would offer adults smokers a way to quit but he has reversed course given the rise in vaping among children and teens.