KPC Group gets court approval to acquire four Verity hospitals

The other two Verity hospitals — O’Connor Hospital in San Jose and St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy — were sold to Santa Clara County in a transaction that closed last month. California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra had sought to halt the sale until the county agreed to conditions, such as requirements for job security and treatment of the poor, that were initially imposed by then-Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in 2015. But in February, a federal judge refused to put a hold on the transaction.