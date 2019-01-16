Los Angeles County sets record with estimated 50 million tourists in 2018

Marking the eighth year in a row of tourism growth, Los Angeles County hosted an estimated 50 million visitors in 2018, reaching a target milestone two years ahead of schedule.
The tourism record represents a 3.1% increase over 2017’s total of 48.5 million visitors, an increase that has been fueled by a slightly higher increase in international tourists — despite fears that President Trump’s travel ban and anti-immigration rhetoric would scare them away.
The number of international visitors climbed 3.6% in 2018 over the previous year, while the domestic visitors numbers rose 3%, according to tourism officials.
Visitors from China set an all-time high of 1.2 million travelers, a 6.9% increase from the previous year, making Los Angeles County the top-ranked U.S. city for Chinese travelers.
After a slight decline in 2017, the number of visitors from Mexico also reached a record high, with 1.8 million guests, a 4% increase, according to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.
Visitors from Canada, Britain, Japan, Scandinavia and India also recorded substantial increases in 2018.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the city’s top tourism officials noted that they had reached the target of 50 million visitors two years ahead of the target date of 2020, a goal set by Garcetti and other tourism leaders in Los Angeles.
“Surpassing 50 million annual visitors two years ahead of schedule is the latest milestone in our ongoing work to bring Los Angeles to the world, and the world to Los Angeles,” said the mayor in a statement.
The preliminary estimates were announced Wednesday at a news conference at L.A. Live. Final, more precise numbers, will be released in a few months.
In response to President Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and efforts to ban travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, the U.S. Travel Assn. trade group formed a coalition with other U.S. industries and travel groups, called Visit the U.S.A.
In Los Angeles, Garcetti and other tourism officials created their own local campaign to send a message of welcome to tourists, especially from Mexico and largely Muslim countries.
The campaign featured a music video that appeared on social media sites in Canada, China, Mexico, Britain and Australia.
The tourism industry represents one of the largest employers in Los Angeles County, with more than 500,000 jobs supported by the leisure and hospitality industries.
Economists estimated last year that tourists in Los Angeles County were responsible for $22.7 billion in direct spending, with an overall economic effect of $34.9 billion when calculating the ripple effect on purchases of other goods and services.