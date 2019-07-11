Here comes lab-grown dairy: milk proteins made without animals

Ryan Pandya saw an opportunity in this consumer conundrum. He wants to be the first to market a non-animal whey protein through his Emeryville, Calif., company, Perfect Day. Like other food start-up founders, Pandya and business partner Perumal Gandhi are vegan. Rather than forgo the taste of real cheese and dairy for poor vegan substitutes, the pair decided to invent their own version of the real thing. The start-up focused on the well-worn food path of microbial fermentation — harnessing custom yeast and bacteria to grow the proteins that make milk taste like milk.