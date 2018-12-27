Huge laundry detergent bottles were designed for store shelves. For Amazon, they’re shrinking

Tide says its Eco-Box has 60% less plastic and uses 30% less water in its soap than its 150-ounce bottles. The boxed detergent doesn't need to be packed in another box: Online retailers can just slap an address label on it, another way to save costs. Tide, which is owned by Procter & Gamble Co., says that the boxed detergent will be sold at online retailers next month and that it will still sell its traditional bottles.