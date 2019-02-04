California Inc.: All eyes on the Mouse House as Disney reports its earnings

Monday’s Business section takes a gander at how $1,000 “Trump tax bonuses” have (and haven’t) affected workers’ lives. Windfall gains such as bonuses are more likely to be spent on what economists call hedonic purchases — indulgent, pleasure-giving goods such as vacations, meals out and clothes for special occasions. As one researcher put it, it’s as if the mind is telling you, “This is a rare treat, so I should enjoy it!”