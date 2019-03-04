California Inc.: Finally, the Marvel character in tights is a woman

All Musk: It was a week of low lows and thrilling highs for Elon Musk. First, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it would seek to have Musk held in contempt for tweeting about Tesla car sales in violation of an agreement requiring his tweets to be vetted by company attorneys. Then, the L.A. billionaire announced Tesla was finally taking orders for a $35,000 Model 3 but closing most retail stores in favor of online sales, which sent shares plummeting. Finally, his SpaceX rocket company successfully launched an uncrewed capsule in preparation for ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station.