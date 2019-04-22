California Inc.: Snap Inc. needs to hurry up and make a profit

Monday’s Business section takes a critical look at the evolution of Snapchat and Evan Spiegel, who was crowned the new boy king of tech when he took his photo-message company Snap Inc. public for $24 billion two years ago. Since then the Santa Monica company has suffered an executive exodus and a terrible redesign that turned off users. It has steadied itself, but according to a Financial Times analysis, Snap has just over three years to become cash-flow neutral before it will need to raise fresh funds.