California Inc.: Apple stores used to be way cool. What happened?

Failing upward: The New Yorker weighs in on President Trump’s impressive business losses, as reported by the New York Times. “Even now, there are a lot of Americans who believe that the president is a savvy and successful businessman who knows what he is doing. The actual record ... reveals Trump to be a reckless conman who burned money and relied on his father, even as he was fashioning a myth that eventually took him all the way to the White House.”