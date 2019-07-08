California Inc.: A sale for the record books

Accept your decline: At a time when many professionals expect to work well into their golden years, former American Enterprise Institute president Arthur C. Brooks argues for a new conception of retirement that accepts the realities of aging. “Decline is inevitable, and it occurs earlier than almost any of us wants to believe. But misery is not inevitable. Accepting the natural cadence of our abilities sets up the possibility of transcendence, because it allows the shifting of attention to higher spiritual and life priorities,” he writes in The Atlantic.