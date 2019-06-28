Owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds is selling itself for $6.1 billion

Investors had pushed the company to consider a sale, saying it would be worth more in the hands of private owners who can take a longer view on capital outlays. The Merlin bid is one of several recently in which buyout groups have moved to retake control of a company they previously owned, with targets getting scarcer and cheap financing readily available. After the 2005 deal, Blackstone led an investor group that owned Merlin for eight years prior to a 2013 initial public offering.