Lockheed Martin defends F-35 Joint Strike Fighter after criticism from Defense chief

President Trump drew attention to the plane’s “out-of-control” costs in a tweet early in his presidency, in which he threatened to “price out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet” to save money on the F-35 as the Defense Department was negotiating with Lockheed Martin over the price of its 10th shipment of 90 planes. The Defense Department later announced a deal that was roughly in line with what had already been planned, shaving an estimated $728 million in costs.