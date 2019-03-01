Lyft files for IPO, disclosing it lost $911 million last year

Lyft Inc. filed Friday for a U.S. initial public offering, giving investors a first look at key financial information about the ride-hailing company as it heads for the public markets.
The prospectus for San Francisco-based Lyft provides an opportunity for outsiders to get a closer look at the company’s finances, which it hadn’t previously officially disclosed. The 220-page document provides a detailed overview of the company’s performance since its start in 2012, as well as the potential risks it faces.
Lyft posted a net loss of $911 million on revenue of $2.2 billion for 2018, according to Friday’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That compares with a loss of $688.3 million on revenue of $1.1 billion for the previous year. Year-over-year growth slipped throughout 2018, falling from 130% in the first quarter to 94% in the fourth quarter.
Banks working with Lyft on its listing have pitched valuations for the company ranging from $18 billion to $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said in December. By last week, that range had narrowed to $20 billion to $25 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Lyft had 30.7 million riders and 1.9 million drivers in 2018, racking up $8.1 billion in total bookings, the filing shows. Lyft is offering some of its most dedicated drivers — who are contractors — a cash bonus that they can use to buy shares in the IPO, the company said in a statement. The bonuses will range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Lyft applied to list shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol LYFT.
The company filed with an initial offering size of $100 million, typically a placeholder amount, used to calculate fees, that’s likely to change. The IPO is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to the filing.
In June, Lyft announced it had raised $600 million in a round led by Fidelity Investments at a $15.1-billion valuation. Its investors include Alphabet Inc.’s private-equity arm CapitalG, KKR & Co. and Baillie Gifford.
Friday’s filing gives Lyft a leg up in its race with Uber to go public this year. Both ride-hailing companies filed their draft statements to the SEC in the same week in December, and both had received initial feedback from the regulator as of Feb 11.
Lyft and Uber have each attracted billions of dollars in venture capital, and their IPO plans may set the pace for the U.S. market after the 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government threw up a roadblock to reviews by the SEC.
They will also test whether the money-losing businesses can withstand wider investor scrutiny, along with prospects for the cadre of marquee Silicon Valley names pursuing listings. That group includes Pinterest Inc., which has also submitted its confidential filing to the SEC, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Food delivery company Postmates Inc. and messaging-software firm Slack Technologies Inc. have said they have filed confidentially with the SEC too, though Slack is skipping an IPO and plans to list its shares directly.
Lyft’s listing is likely to be dwarfed by that of Uber, which was founded in 2009 and is backed by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and venture capital fund Benchmark.
Uber was most recently valued at $76 billion in August, when Toyota Motor Corp. invested $500 million in the company. Banks have sketched out valuation scenarios for Uber as a public company that stretch as high as $120 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.