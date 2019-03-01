Lyft files for IPO, disclosing it lost $911 million last year

They will also test whether the money-losing businesses can withstand wider investor scrutiny, along with prospects for the cadre of marquee Silicon Valley names pursuing listings. That group includes Pinterest Inc., which has also submitted its confidential filing to the SEC, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Food delivery company Postmates Inc. and messaging-software firm Slack Technologies Inc. have said they have filed confidentially with the SEC too, though Slack is skipping an IPO and plans to list its shares directly.