Lyft stock drops 10%, falling below IPO price

In 2011, shares of streaming music firm Pandora Media Inc. plunged nearly 24% on their second day of trading to $13.26 — down more than 17% from their IPO price of $16. A year later, shares of Facebook Inc. dropped 11% to $34.03 on their second day of trading. That was down more than 10% from the social media giant’s IPO price of $38 a share.