Lyft stock gets slapped with its first ‘sell’ rating

As Lyft’s IPO is widely expected to pave the way for a slew of unicorns — including ride-hailing giant Uber, messaging-platform firm Slack and digital-scrapbooking and image-search site Pinterest — debuting in the public markets this year, the slump in the stock has much broader significance. “This is a major gut check time for Lyft and the tech IPO world to see how this stock trades given it was the first one out of the box,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.