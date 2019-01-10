Macy’s flop reinforces investors’ worst fears about retail

Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said in the news release that Macy’s roared during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush, as well as at the end of the season. But sales, he said, slipped in mid-December. And while categories such as dresses, outerwear and home performed well in November and December, the company saw lackluster sales in departments such as cosmetics and women’s sportswear. None of that makes it sound like this store has an easy glide path to growth in 2019.