This $1,000 bill could sell for $3 million at auction

Using that rationale, there are, in fact, a number of recent sales that would indicate that the Stack’s Bowers valuation is within market parameters. A $1,000 treasury note, also made in 1891 and also the only one of its kind outside the Smithsonian, sold for $2.5 million at Heritage Auctions in 2013; two years later, a penny from 1791 sold for $2.9 million in Orlando; and last year, a nickel from 1913 sold for more than $4.5 million.