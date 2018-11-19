Tech stocks lead a slump on Wall Street

Technology stocks are leading a slump on Wall Street on Monday, led by big drops in Apple and Facebook shares.
Apple was down 3.9% in mid-session trading, and Facebook declined 5.2%.
Nissan's U.S.-listed shares slumped 5.1% after the automaker's chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his income.
High-dividend stocks such as utilities held up better than the rest of the market.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 43 points, or 1.6%, to 2,693.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 392 points, or 1.5%, to 25,017. The Nasdaq composite slid 187 points, or 2.6%, to 7,060.
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.07%.