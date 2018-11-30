Advertisement

Stocks drift before Trump’s meeting with China’s president

By Associated Press
Nov 30, 2018 | 9:20 AM
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Stocks were little changed on Wall Street on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade.

The price of oil briefly dropped under $50 a barrel but later recovered and was up slightly.

GameStop dropped 6.5% after issuing a weak forecast. Marriott slid 5.4% after disclosing a massive data breach.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,743.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 16 points, less than 0.1%, to 25,323. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.3%, to 7,296.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.02%.

