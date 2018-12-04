Banks lead stocks lower, erasing much of Monday's gains

U.S. stocks declined Tuesday morning, giving up much of their Monday gains. Losses in banks and technology and industrial companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. Home builders slumped on renewed concerns that the outlook for home sales is dimming. Bond prices rose, sending yields sharply lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,772 as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 206 points, or 0.8%, to 25,619. The Nasdaq composite fell 48 points, or 0.7%, to 7,392. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,539.
U.S. stock markets will be closed Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.
HOUSING HICCUP: Home builders slid after luxury builder Toll Bros. issued a cautious assessment of the housing market while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Toll's shares slumped 9.5% to $30.33.
TAKING A BITE: Apple fell 2.1% to $180.94 after the consumer electronics giant was downgraded by HSBC analysts, citing the possibility that iPhone volume and value growth may moderate due to a saturated mobile phone market.
DISAPPOINTING DOLLAR: Discount retail chain Dollar General slid 5.6% to $105.50 after the company reported weak quarterly results.
REVVED UP: AutoZone climbed 4.2% to $859.11 after the auto parts retailer delivered third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' forecasts.
ENERGY: Oil prices headed higher ahead of an OPEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, where members are expected to agree to cut output in 2019. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $53.13 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1% to $62.28 a barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95% from 2.99% late Monday. The slide in bond yields weighed on bank stocks. Citigroup shares fell 2.8% to $63.36.
CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.91 yen from 113.69 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1393 from $1.1342. The British pound rose to $1.2746 from $1.2728 after a top official at the European Union's highest court advised that Britain can unilaterally change its mind about leaving the EU as scheduled March 29.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.6%, and France's CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares each fell 0.4%. Major indexes in Asia finished mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slid 2.4%, the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%. The S&P ASX/200 in Australia fell 1%.