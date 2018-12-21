Stocks meander up and down after days of sharp losses

U.S. stocks are mixed Friday and indexes overseas are down only slightly as a steep plunge in global stock markets comes to at least a temporary halt.
Investors bought utilities, household goods makers and other stocks they see as relatively safe, and Nike surged after a strong quarterly report. A key Federal Reserve leader reassured investors by saying the central bank is monitoring the economy and markets and could change its course on interest rates if it has to.
Markets have suffered wide losses over the last week. The major U.S. indexes have fallen more than 10% this month, and without a substantial gain over the final days of trading, they are headed for their single worst month since February 2009. That's before the current bull market began.
Investors around the world have grown increasingly pessimistic about the global economy's prospects over the next few years. The global economy is widely expected to slow, but traders are concerned the cooling might be worse than they previously believed and that the United States could eventually tip into a recession.
John Williams, president of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, said in an interview with CNBC that the Fed is wary that the U.S. economy might weaken more significantly next year.
The Fed raised interest rates this week and signaled that it expects to raise them two more times next year. Investors aren't sure how much that will impair the economy, and the stock market tumbled as they worried the Fed wasn't concerned enough about that possibility.
“What I think the Fed is trying to do is soften the rhetoric a little bit by saying, ‘We're going to be monitoring the economy and we acknowledge that things have eased a bit,’” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA.
The Fed is projecting that the economy will grow 3% this year, the fastest since 2005, and about 2.3% next year, followed by two further years of growth after that. But as interest rates rise and the economies of global partners the United States does a lot of business with — such as Europe and China — also slow, those estimates might be harder to reach.
Trade tensions between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, are not the only reason for the expected slowdown in economic growth and corporate profits, but they are adding even more uncertainty to a picture that already looks cloudy.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped as much as 1.5% following Williams' comments, but those gains didn't last. The index was up 2 points, or 0.1%, at 2,469 at 11:39 a.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500, which is widely used by funds that track the U.S. market, has fallen about 16% from its high in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74 points, or 0.3%, to 22,934. The Nasdaq fell 41 points, or 0.6%, to 6,486. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 7 points, or 0.5%, to 1,318.
Athletic gear maker Nike jumped 7.7% to $72.74 after a better-than-expected third-quarter report. That helped shoe retailer Foot Locker, which climbed 4.2% to $49.91.
Household goods companies gained ground. Pepsi rose 2.1% to $112.57, and Procter & Gamble added 1.4% to $92.22.
Utilities and healthcare companies rose too. Dominion Energy rose 1.7% to $76.10, and drugmaker AbbVie surged 2.7% to 87.66.
As of Friday morning, utilities and healthcare companies were the only two sectors in the S&P 500 higher than they were on Jan. 1. The S&P 500 itself is down about 8% in 2018. After accounting for dividends, it's on track for its first annual loss since 2008, the year the global financial crisis roiled markets.
Defense contractors fell after President Trump said he would withdraw U.S. soldiers from Syria — an unexpected move from the president. New reports say the Trump administration might also pull large numbers of soldiers out of Afghanistan. Northrop Grumman fell 2.2% to $238.34. Lockheed Martin fell 2.2% to $259.43.
The market's big losses this month are an outlier because December is generally the strongest time of the year for U.S. stocks. Traders often talk about a “Santa rally” that adds to the year's gains as positions are closed out and people adjust their portfolios in anticipation of the year to come. Barring huge gains, this will be the worst December for the U.S. market since the 1930s.
Oil prices have declined 40% from recent highs amid concerns over a glut in the market and the slowing economy. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.2% to $45.81 a barrel in New York. The international standard, Brent crude, fell 1% to $53.80 a barrel in London.
Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed at 2.79%.
The dollar edged down to 111.08 yen from 111.11 yen. The euro fell back to $1.1416 from $1.1469 and the British pound rose to $1.2672 from $1.2671.
In overseas markets, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% while France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%. The FTSE 100 in Britain fell 0.5%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.1%. The Japanese Nikkei declined 1.1%.
All of those indexes have taken steep losses this year. The DAX, Hang Seng and Kospi have all plunged at least 20% since early January. The Nikkei is down 17% since early October.