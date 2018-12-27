Stocks fall sharply, giving back half of Wednesday's epic gain

Stocks are down sharply Thursday morning as Wall Street's wild Christmas week rolls on, giving back about half of Wednesday’s leap.
The Dow Jones industrial average slumped about 500 points in the first hour of trading Thursday, the day after notching its biggest-ever point gain, as the market endures a bout of volatility to end what has been a topsy-turvy year.
Technology, healthcare and bank stocks — all big gainers Wednesday, when the market had its best day in nearly a decade — accounted for much of the broad slide. Energy stocks also fell as the price of U.S. crude oil slid 1.5% a day after posting its biggest increase in two years.
The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 48 points, or 2%, to 2,419 as of about 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow slid 470 points, or 2.1%, to 22,408. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 139 points, or 2.1%, to 6,415. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 20 points, or 1.5%, to 1,309.
Volatility has been the norm in December. The Dow has dropped 1% or more in eight of the 17 trading sessions. Even with Wednesday's big gains, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all down more than 10% for the month.
The market remains on track for its worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Depression, and could finish 2018 with its steepest losses in a decade.
The partial government shutdown that began over the weekend has weighed on the market. Investors have also been unnerved by the personnel turmoil inside the Trump administration, trade tensions with China, the slowing global economy and worries that corporate profits are going to slip sooner or later.
Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month as Americans began to worry that economic growth will slow next year. But consumer spirits are still high by historic standards. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Thursday that its consumer confidence index fell to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November and lowest since July.
Technology companies, a big driver of the market's gains before the October downturn, slumped Thursday.
Perrigo fell 3.6%, one of the big decliners in the healthcare sector.
Bank stocks fell along with Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.76% from 2.79%.
The decline in oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 1.5% to $45.52 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 1.7% to $53.80 a barrel in London.
The dollar fell to 110.81 yen from 111.36 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1405 from $1.1351.
The slide in U.S. markets followed a sell-off in major indexes in Europe.
In European markets, where trading resumed after a Christmas holiday break, the German DAX slid 2.1%, while France's CAC 40 gave up 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.1%.
In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 index rebounded 3.9%, while South Korea's Kospi was little changed. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7% and Australia's S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.9%. Stocks climbed in Taiwan and throughout Southeast Asia.