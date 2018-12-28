U.S. stocks add to rebound as wild week winds down; oil rises

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.6% as of 9:31 a.m. in New York, to its highest point in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2%, reaching its highest mark in a week and the biggest surge in about nine months. The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.6% to its highest level in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.9%, its biggest climb in more than two weeks.