Stocks open higher on U.S.-China trade hopes

Stocks snapped higher in the first minutes of trading on Wall Street on Monday, the last day of a volatile year, as hopes grew for progress in resolving the trade war between the United States and China.
Big-name technology companies and retailers, which have been badly bruised in the barrage of selling this month, clawed higher. Apple rose 1.9%. Amazon climbed 2.8%.
Traders were encouraged by news that President Trump said he expected to resolve trade friction with China after speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,508.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 255 points, or 1.1%, to 23,317. The Nasdaq climbed 74 points, or 1.1%, to 6,658.