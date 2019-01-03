Stocks drop sharply after Apple warns of weak sales in China

Apple's warning that its sales in China weakened over the holidays added to investors' fears that the global economy was losing strength, with the U.S.-China trade war making the situation worse. U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Thursday morning.
Apple's stock dived 9.2%, and other big exporters including technology and machinery companies also took big losses. Some of the biggest drops went to chipmakers that make components used in smartphones and other gadgets. The trade war threatens to snarl their supply lines and reduce demand for their products. Tariffs and other trade sanctions could add to their difficulties.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 52 points, or 2.1%, to 2,457 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 560 points, or 2.4%, to 22,785. The Nasdaq composite, which has a high concentration of tech stocks, retreated 166 points, or 2.5%, to 6,499. The smaller and more U.S.-focused Russell 2000 fell 9 points, or 0.7%, to 1,339.
In a letter to shareholders Wednesday after markets closed, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said iPhone demand was waning in China and would hurt revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 29. Cook said Apple expected revenue of $84 billion for the quarter. That's $7 billion less than analysts expected, according to FactSet.
The letter — Apple's first such warning since 2002 — deepened concerns about the Chinese economy, which had been showing signs of stress.
"For a while now, there's been an adage in the markets that as long as Apple was doing fine, everyone else would be OK," said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com. "Therefore, Apple's rare profit warning is a red flag for market watchers. The question is to what extent this is more Apple-specific."
Apple's warning couldn't have come at a worse time for stock market investors given the wipeout in late 2018, when many global indexes posted their worst performances in a decade amid concerns about the global economy and the prospect of further U.S. interest-rate hikes.
In times of market stress and volatility, there are some assets that traditionally do well as investors perceive them as safer to hold. U.S. government bond prices, gold and high-dividend stocks such as utilities all rose.
Apple stock has slumped 38% since early October as investors feared a sales slowdown in China. The company also recently announced that it would stop disclosing how many iPhones it sold each quarter, and many investors felt that suggested the company was trying to hide signs that sales were cooling.
Other major tech companies have also taken huge losses over the last three months as the market endured its worst slump in almost a decade. Although stocks rebounded slightly at the end of 2018, Apple's troubles added to their losses Thursday. Microsoft fell 3.3%. In the chip industry, Intel slid 4.3% and Qualcomm fell 2.6% while Skyworks skidded 7.7%.
Among big industrial companies, Caterpillar fell 4% and Boeing fell 3.5%. Companies that make heavy machines such as construction equipment are facing less demand as China's economy, the largest in the world after the U.S., loses strength. They're also dealing with higher costs for metals as a result of import taxes.
Bonds prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.64% from 2.66% late Wednesday.
Markets overseas held up a bit better. Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 both fell 0.7%, and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. In Asia, tech-related stocks suffered most. South Korea's Kospi ended down 0.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3%.
Crude oil prices rose. U.S. crude advanced 0.7% to $46.88 a barrel in New York. Brent crude climbed 1.3% to $55.63 a barrel in London. Oil prices have nosedived almost 40% since early October, and investors' fears about falling demand in China and elsewhere were a key reason for the decline.
The dollar weakened to 107.80 yen from 109.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1365 from $1.344. The British pound fell to $1.2587 from $1.2690.
Gold rose 0.5% to $1,290 an ounce.
Some experts believe that the market volatility could eventually lead to changes in the policies that are worrying investors. The Federal Reserve, for example, could slow the pace of its interest rate increases if markets continue to drop. And President Trump could become more open to settling the trade dispute with China.
"It is a well-known fact that Trump perceives the markets as a true barometer of his presidency," said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank International.