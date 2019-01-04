Stocks surge on jobs report and U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks jumped at the open on Wall Street on Friday as investors welcomed news of trade talks between the United States and China and a big gain in jobs in the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 403 points, or 1.8%, to 23,089. The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 44 points, or 1.8%, to 2,492. The Nasdaq composite jumped 134 points, or 2.1%, to 6,598.
The U.S. government said employers added 312,000 jobs last month. The strong showing could allay concerns about an economic slowdown in the United States. Those concerns, along with a weak revenue forecast from Apple, contributed to steep declines in stocks Thursday.
Most overseas markets rose after China's Commerce Ministry said trade talks between the United States and China will be held Monday and Tuesday in Beijing.
Bond prices dropped as investors turned back to riskier investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury surged to 2.64%.