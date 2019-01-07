Stocks climb, led by retailers and smaller companies

Meanwhile, British legislators will vote next week on proposed terms for Britain's departure from the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government agreed to a deal with European Union leaders in November, but a Parliamentary vote on the package was canceled because it clearly would have been rejected. It's not clear if May will be able to get the proposal through Parliament next week. That raises the possibility that the U.K. will leave the European Union without any kind of economic deal, which could have severe effects on the British and European economies.