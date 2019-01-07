Stocks climb, led by retailers and smaller companies

U.S. stocks are rising Monday as retailers and small companies rally after a report showed strong December orders for service firms. Those firms make up the bulk of the U.S. economy.
Representatives from the United States and China began a round of trade negotiations Monday, and investors' hopes that the two sides will finally make progress in talks have sent stocks higher recently. But investors remain fearful that the trade war is far from a resolution.
On Friday, U.S. stocks soared more than 3% as investors reacted to news that the trade talks would be held and to a report showing strong hiring by U.S. employers in December. Investors also responded positively to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The jump wiped out a large loss from the day before.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 22 points, or 0.9%, at 2,554 as of noon Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 153 points, or 0.7%, to 23,586. The Nasdaq composite advanced 79 points, or 1.2%, to 6,818. The Russell 2000 index jumped 22 points, or 1.6%, to 1,403.
Any progress on ending the U.S.-China trade dispute, which has resulted in both sides imposing tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's exports, would be welcomed in the markets. The South China Morning Post, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter, reported that President Trump plans to meet Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this month.
SURVEY SAYS: The Institute for Supply Management said an index of new orders for service companies rose last month. Overall, U.S. service firms kept growing, although the pace of that growth slowed somewhat.
Amazon rose 3% to $1,621. Home Depot advanced 2.3% to $177.61. Automakers also rose, with General Motors up 3.5% to $34.51 and Ford gaining 1.7% to $8.22.
A report last week from the ISM, a group of purchasing managers, showed U.S. manufacturing grew at the weakest pace in two years. That contributed to the market's big loss Thursday.
SHAKING THE TREE: Dollar Tree climbed 5.6% to $98.11 after activist investment firm Starboard value disclosed a stake in the discount retailer and pushed it to consider changes, including selling the Family Dollar business it bought in 2015. Starboard also said Dollar Tree should consider raising prices on some items. It nominated seven candidates for seats on Dollar Tree's board of directors.
POWER FAILURE: The parent company of Pacific Gas & Electric plunged after Reuters reported that the company might file for bankruptcy protection as it faces potentially huge liabilities connected to deadly wildfires in California. The cause of the Camp wildfire hasn't been determined, but PG&E reported an outage around the time and place it began. The fire killed at least 86 people and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings. PG&E also faces lawsuits related to wildfires in 2017.
The company's stock dropped 20.8% to $19.33. PG&E stock traded at almost $70 a share in October 2017 and was valued at about $48 in November 2018.
LILLY AND LOXO: Eli Lilly announced it will buy Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion as it bulks up on cancer treatments that target gene abnormalities. Lilly is known for insulins including Humalog, but it has emphasized cancer drugs over the past several years, and one of its top-selling products is the cancer treatment Alimta.
Loxo shares soared 65.9% to $232.06 and Lilly added 0.7% to $115.48.
The deal is the second big pharmaceutical acquisition announced in the new year. On Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to buy Celgene for $74 billion in cash and stock, one of the largest drug industry acquisitions of all time.
POLITICAL RISKS: The partial shutdown of the U.S. government stretched into its third week, and there were few signs of progress in staff-level talks over the weekend. That means many hundreds of thousands of federal workers aren't getting their paychecks, which could slow the economy.
Meanwhile, British legislators will vote next week on proposed terms for Britain's departure from the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government agreed to a deal with European Union leaders in November, but a Parliamentary vote on the package was canceled because it clearly would have been rejected. It's not clear if May will be able to get the proposal through Parliament next week. That raises the possibility that the U.K. will leave the European Union without any kind of economic deal, which could have severe effects on the British and European economies.
ENERGY: Oil prices continued their recent rally. U.S. crude rose 2.9% to $49.34 a barrel in New York. After sinking to $42.53 a barrel on Dec. 24, its lowest price since June 2017, the price of U.S. crude has risen for seven of the last eight trading days, climbing 16% over that time.
Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.9% to $58.16 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.68% from 2.65%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 108.53 yen from 108.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.1466 from $1.1400. The British pound rose to $1.2757 from $1.2740.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX slipped 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in Britain and the CAC 40 in France both fell 0.5%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 2.4%, South Korea's Kospi rose 1.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.8%.