Stocks claw back from early slide

After a shaky start Thursday, U.S. stocks are mostly higher as industrial companies, utilities and household goods makers rise. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on track for its fifth consecutive gain.
U.S. and Chinese officials finished trade talks in Beijing without a significant breakthrough. Retailers sank after Macy’s said its holiday-season sales were worse than expected, and airlines slumped after American Airlines gave a disappointing revenue forecast.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,587 as of noon Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 45 points, or 0.2%, to 23,924 after falling as much as 175 on Thursday morning. The Nasdaq composite edged up 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,963. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 2 points, or 0.2%, to 1,441.
BLACK EYE DAY: Macy’s said holiday sales slowed in the middle of December and the department store cut its annual profit and sales forecasts. Its stock plunged 18.2% to $25.94 in heavy trading. Kohl’s sank 6.8% to $65.16 after it said sales grew at a slower pace than they did a year ago, and L Brands fell 4.9% to $26.85 after it said Victoria’s Secret sales sank over the holidays.
Other retailers also took steep losses. Gap fell 2.8% to $25.33. Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors and Versace, skidded 3.5% to $40.39. Estee Lauder fell 2.7% to $124.38.
The Macy’s announcement came as a surprise because investor expectations for the holiday season have been high. Unemployment is the lowest it has been in decades, wages are rising, consumer confidence is high, and gas prices dropped late last year. In late December, stocks rallied after Mastercard SpendingPulse said shoppers spent $850 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, an increase of 5% from the same time a year earlier.
But the stock market fell sharply in October and took a dramatic dive in first three weeks of December. Shortly afterward, the federal government went into a partial shutdown that is still ongoing. All that may have made shoppers less willing to spend.
THE QUOTE: “High-end consumers, even though they’re making decent money [and] the economy is going on relatively strong, it may have affected their willingness to splurge over the holidays,” said Ken Perkins, president of the research firm Retail Metrics. “It was not good timing at all.”
While retailers took steep losses Thursday, Perkins said the market turmoil is a much bigger problem for companies such as Macy’s because most stocks are owned by relatively wealthy people. That means big-box stores and companies that sell less expensive goods won’t be affected as much, as shown by Target’s stronger sales report. Perkins added that Amazon likely had a “stellar” holiday season.
STUCK ON THE RUNWAY: Airlines skidded after American Airlines said its fourth-quarter revenue growth was at the low end of its projections. Delta gave a similarly disappointing forecast a week ago. American’s stock sank 6.8% to $31.16, Delta’s fell 2.2% to $47.40, and United’s slid 4.8% to $79.71.
U.S.-CHINA TALKS: Stock markets have jumped over the last two weeks as investors grew more hopeful that the United States and China would resolve the trade tensions that have been brewing over the last year. The just-concluded talks in Beijing helped the U.S. market rally four days in a row, its longest streak since mid-September. But as those talks ended, it’s not clear what the next steps will be or when the two sides will talk next.
The U.S. Trade Representative said topics at the meeting included China’s pledge to buy more energy and agricultural products and manufactured goods from the United States. But that’s a relatively minor area of disagreement. The United States wants China to change its technology policy to reduce cyber theft of trade secrets as well as more access to the Chinese market for non-Chinese companies and increased protection for foreign patents and copyrights. The U.S. Trade Representative gave no hint of progress on those issues.
BONDS: Bond prices gave up an early gain. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note stayed at 2.55% and the yield on the longer-term Treasury note remained at 2.72%.
ENERGY: Oil prices slipped after hitting their highest levels in almost a month. U.S. crude fell 0.2% to $52.23 a barrel in New York. Brent crude slid 0.3% to $61.25 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: France’s CAC 40 lost 0.3%. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.2%. The British FTSE 100 rose 0.3%.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which gained more than 1% on Wednesday, fell 1.3%. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%.