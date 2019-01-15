Stock indexes hit one-month highs as tech companies rally

AIR SICK: Delta Air Lines became one of the first companies to detail how the partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting its business. The airline said it’s on pace to lose $25 million in revenue this month. Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the shutdown is keeping Delta from using new Airbus jets because the planes need certification from safety regulators — who have been furloughed since Dec. 22 in the longest U.S. government shutdown ever.