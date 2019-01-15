Stock indexes hit one-month highs as tech companies rally

Stock indexes in the U.S. are rising to their highest levels in a month Tuesday. Netflix is leading a rally in internet and technology companies after raising subscription prices, and China’s government said it plans to cut taxes — a step that could generate more business for tech firms.
Healthcare companies and banks rose as major companies including UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase announced their fourth-quarter results.
The British pound is weakening as U.K. legislators prepare to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan detailing the country’s departure from the European Union. The proposal appears likely to be rejected.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 25 points, or 1%, to 2,608 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. It hasn’t closed above 2,600 since Dec. 13. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 147 points, or 0.6%, to 24,057. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 110 points, or 1.6%, to 7,016. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 7 points, or 0.5%, to 1,439.
BANDER-SNATCHING MORE DOLLARS: Netflix announced the biggest price increase in its streaming service’s history. The price of its most popular video-streaming plan will rise to $13 per month from $11. That will help pay for Netflix’s huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T. Its stock climbed 6.8% to $355.59. Netflix stock has jumped 33% in 2019 but was worth almost $420 a share in July.
Facebook shares rose 3% to $149.70. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, climbed 3.1% to $1,083.
BRITAIN VOTE: British lawmakers will begin their vote Tuesday afternoon. It still appears the plan will be voted down. Lawmakers who want Britain to withdraw from the European Union say the deal would leave Britain bound indefinitely to EU rules, while pro-EU politicians favor an even closer economic relationship with the bloc than the one May and European leaders negotiated.
If the deal is defeated, it’s not clear what will happen to May’s government or the economies and financial systems of Britain and the rest of Europe. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29.
The pound dropped to $1.2730 from $1.2865, and the British FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6%. It’s down 11% over the last year.
British bank stocks mostly fell.
CHINA’S ECONOMY: Chinese leaders plan to slash taxes, increase government spending and provide financing to private and small enterprises in a bid to strengthen the world’s second-largest economy. China is enduring its worst economic slowdown since the global financial crisis amid a trade war with the United States.
The tax and spending plan helped tech companies, which make big chunks of their sales in China. Microsoft shares rose 2.7% to $104.79. Broadcom shares climbed 2.8% to $257.97.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded 2%, wiping out its Monday loss. It has risen this month but is still down almost 19% from its peak in January 2018.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, reopening after a market holiday, rose 1%. The Kospi in South Korea jumped 1.6%.
PAINT IT BLACK: Paint and coatings maker Sherwin-Williams said it was “disappointed” with its sales in October and November, and its profit and sales in the fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Its stock fell 4.4% to $380.33.
Other coatings makers also struggled; PPG Industries skidded 1% to $100.92. Home Depot slipped 0.8% to $177.41, and fellow home improvement retailer Lowe’s slid 1.6% to $95.34.
AIR SICK: Delta Air Lines became one of the first companies to detail how the partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting its business. The airline said it’s on pace to lose $25 million in revenue this month. Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the shutdown is keeping Delta from using new Airbus jets because the planes need certification from safety regulators — who have been furloughed since Dec. 22 in the longest U.S. government shutdown ever.
An unusually high number of airport screeners have also been missing work after they did not get paychecks last week, contributing to long lines at some airports.
Delta stock gyrated and was up 0.1% at $47.81.
HEALTHCARE GETS A CHECKUP: UnitedHealth rose 3.1% to $255.66 after saying its Optum pharmacy benefits management business had another strong quarter. United is the largest health insurer in the United States and the first to report its results, so it’s often seen as a bellwether for the industry.
Boston Scientific and Edwards ended a lawsuit over patents that cover products including replacement heart valves and valve repair devices. Edwards is paying Boston Scientific $180 million. Edwards shares jumped 7.6% to $160.87, and Boston Scientific climbed 3.7% to $36.62.
ENERGY: Oil prices rose as investors felt a bit better about China’s economic growth. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.7% to $51.86 a barrel in New York. The international standard, Brent crude, rose 2.1% to $60.22 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed after an early gain. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 2.71%.
EUROPE: Germany’s DAX edged up 0.3%. The CAC 40 in France rose 0.5%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.63 yen from 108.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.1387 from $1.1465.