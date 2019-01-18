Stocks open higher after good industrial production report

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday as the market neared the end of another strong week.
U.S. industrial production grew more than expected in December, and technology and industrial stocks climbed. Microsoft rose 1.2%, and Deere rose 1.3%.
Transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt jumped 6.1% after its fourth-quarter report.
Tesla fell 6.3% after the maker of electric cars said it will cut 7% of its jobs.
VF, parent of boot maker Timberland, jumped 13.7% after raising its annual forecasts.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 17 points, or 0.7%, to 2,653.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 163 points, or 0.7%, to 24,533. The Nasdaq composite rose 47 points, or 0.7%, to 7,131.