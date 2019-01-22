Stocks slip on worries about economic growth

Stocks are slipping Tuesday morning on Wall Street amid new signs the global economy is slowing.
China said its economy was growing at the slowest pace in nearly three decades, and the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 growth forecast, pointing to heightened trade tensions and rising interest rates.
Technology and industrial stocks declined. Micron Technology fell 2.9%. Caterpillar lost 2.6%.
Arconic plunged about 20% after the aluminum maker said it was no longer exploring a sale.
EBay jumped 11% after activist shareholder Elliott Management disclosed a 4% stake in the company.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,654.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159 points, or 0.7%, to 24,539. The Nasdaq composite fell 50 points, or 0.7%, to 7,104.