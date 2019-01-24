Stock indexes mostly edge up as chipmakers power a tech-sector rally

Turbulence warning: American Airlines rallied 5.4% to $33.36 after reporting solid results in its latest quarter, and Southwest climbed 4.3% to $53.26. JetBlue jumped 5% to $18.10. Some carriers warned, however, that the partial shutdown of the federal government would cost them money in January. Southwest said the shutdown could cost it up to $15 million, echoing Delta’s warning this month that the shutdown would cost it $25 million in revenue.