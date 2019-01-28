Stocks slide as slow growth in China hurts company earnings

Stocks slumped Monday morning on Wall Street after two major U.S. companies, Caterpillar and Nvidia, warned that slower economic growth in China was hurting their results.
Caterpillar, a bellwether for industrial companies, has also been warning investors that higher costs related to tariffs would hurt its bottom line. Nvidia led the tech sector lower after cutting its forecasts. Nvidia also blamed slowing sales in China, which is the world's second-largest economy.
China is facing its worst economic slowdown since the global financial crisis. The impact is being felt widely among the many U.S. companies that rely on China for sales, especially industrial and technology firms. The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions are exacerbating the slowdown.
In the July-through-September period, China's economy expanded at a 6.5% rate, the slowest pace since the financial crisis.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.3% to 2,630 as of 11:05 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 1.4% to 24,383. The Nasdaq composite declined 1.5% to 7,058.
CHINA BLUES: Caterpillar and Nvidia joined a growing list of U.S. companies seeing damage to their results because of weakness in China. Apple recently warned that iPhone sales are slipping in that country.
The slowdown is adding to Caterpillar's problems, and its fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations. Caterpillar shares slid 8.5% to $125.26. The stock is down 18% over the last 12 months, compared with a 7% drop in the S&P 500. Deere & Co., a key competitor, fell 2.6% to $157.34 on Monday morning.
Chipmaker Nvidia lowered its revenue forecast. CEO Jensen Huang called the quarter “extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing.” The stock sank 12.5% to $140.69.
Tech giants Microsoft and Apple were also weighed down by China concerns. Microsoft fell 2% to $105, and Apple fell 2% to $154.56.
FLYING ABOVE: Airlines bucked the downward trend, rising after the federal government reopened after a five-week shutdown. The industry had been facing a shortage of Transportation Security Administration screeners, making for longer lines at airport checkpoints. There was also a shortage of air traffic controllers.
American Airlines climbed 3.3% to $36.13. Alaska Air shares rose 2.4% to $65.03. Southwest Airlines shares rose 1.1% to $55.60.
TRADE TALKS LOOM: Talks aimed at resolving the impasse over Chinese technology policy and other issues are due to resume in Washington this week, led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Analysts say there might be moves to trim China's massive trade surplus with the United States that could stave off further hikes in punitive tariffs imposed by both sides. However, they expect gaps to remain on key problems such as China's blueprint for state-led development of leading technologies.
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil fell 3.3% to $51.86 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2.6% to $60.08 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.73%