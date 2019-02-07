Stocks drop as economic and earnings worries rise

U.S. stock indexes sank Thursday morning, following European markets lower, as pessimism built about the strength of the global economy and upcoming corporate earnings reports. Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending yields lower.
European officials slashed their forecast for economic growth in the euro zone this year, and the Bank of England warned that the British economy is set for its weakest growth in a decade. They’re the latest flashpoints of worry as investors gird for predicted slowdowns in economies around the world, including the United States.
In U.S. markets, sharp drops by Twitter and energy stocks weighed on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, whose five-day winning streak ended Wednesday. Twitter gave a better-than-expected earnings report for its latest quarter, but its stock price tumbled after it said revenue for this quarter may fall short of some analysts’ estimates.
Twitter’s discouraging forecast fed into growing concerns across the market that earnings at U.S. companies will weaken in the first three months of this year.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 slid 1% as of 11:12 a.m. Eastern time and was on pace for its worst day in more than two weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 207 points, or 0.8%, to 25,183. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.
ECONOMIC WORRIES: European stock markets tumbled after the European Union’s commission slashed its forecast for economic growth this year in the 19 countries that use the euro to 1.3%, down from an earlier forecast of 1.9%. A weaker-than-expected report on industrial production in Germany also raised concerns.
In London, the Bank of England cut its forecast for growth this year to 1.2% from an earlier forecast of 1.7%. That would be its slowest growth since 2009. The bank also said it sees a 1 in 4 chance of slipping into a recession this year.
In the United States, meanwhile, a report showed that the job market remains strong as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs are low. But many economists expect the U.S. economy to slow this year as well, along with economies around the world.
BLOCKED: Twitter sank 10.3% — for one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500 — after it said its monthly user base fell to 321 million during its latest quarter from 330 million a year earlier. It also said it expects to make $715 million to $775 million in revenue during the current quarter. Analysts are expecting $765 million, according to FactSet.
EARNINGS WORRIES: It’s not just Twitter that investors are getting concerned about. Across the S&P 500, analysts are forecasting earnings per share to drop 1.8% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. They were calling for growth just a few weeks ago, and if the updated forecasts prove true, it will be the first decline in nearly three years.
Any decline would also be a sharp drop from the 12.9% growth that S&P 500 companies are expected to report for the fourth quarter of 2018.
INTEREST RATES: All the concerns sent investors toward Treasury bonds, which are seen as safer investments during tumultuous times. When a bond’s price rises, its yield falls, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.66% from 2.69% late Wednesday.
TRADE TALKS: Stocks around the world have heaved up and down recently on concerns about the U.S.-China trade war. U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen T. Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead a delegation to Beijing next week for the next round of trade talks, but the issues are complex. These include contentious topics such as Beijing’s technology policy and trade practices, where progress has been limited so far.
Mnuchin also said that there were no current plans for President Trump to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “If there are remaining issues that we can’t get closed, I think President Trump expects that he’s going to sit down with President Xi and address those issues,” he said.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil dropped 1.6%, and natural gas sank 2.7%. That helped drag energy stocks in the S&P 500 down 2%, the biggest decline among the 11 sectors that make up the index.