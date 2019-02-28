Stocks slip at the end of a strong February

J.C. Penney surged 22.6%, its second-biggest one-day gain, to $1.52 after the department store operator’s fourth-quarter results beat investor forecasts. The retailer had warned of a weak holiday sales period and its profit tumbled more than 70%. Still, the results and a key sales measure for retailers weren’t as bad as Wall Street expected. The company, which has been closing stores for years, said it would shut an additional 18 department stores as well as nine home and furniture stores.