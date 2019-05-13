Stocks plunge as China fires back at U.S. on tariffs

The S&P 500 headed for the biggest decline since Jan. 3 and and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 500 points after China targeted some of the nation’s biggest exporters. Caterpillar Inc. fell over 4% and Apple Inc. lost 5%. Soybeans plunged 2% and cotton prices sank 4%. The dollar erased gains and 10-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest level since late March. The yen also rose. Oil climbed as Saudi Arabia said two of its tankers were “sabotaged.”