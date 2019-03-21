Stocks move broadly higher, led by tech firms; Biogen dives

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher Thursday, on track to snap the market’s two-day losing streak.
Technology companies powered the rally, which offset financial firms’ modest losses. Investors were weighing the latest batch of company earnings reports and some key analyst stock upgrades.
Apple climbed after an analyst upgraded the technology giant’s shares. Chipmakers advanced after Micron Technology issued a strong outlook for the year. Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants soared after reporting earnings that were far better than analysts expected.
Levi Strauss surged after it began trading as public company for the second time in the jeans brand’s 166-year history.
Biogen, a major biotechnology company, slumped on news it has stopped a trial for an Alzheimer’s disease drug. Regions Financial led a decline in financial-sector stocks, which are being hurt by declining bond yields.
Bond prices continued to rise Thursday, sending yields lower, the day after the Federal Reserve said it expects the economy to slow down and that it no longer expects to raise interest rates this year.
Despite a couple of downbeat days, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index is closing in on its second straight weekly gain. The benchmark index is up 13.6% so far in 2019. That’s better than its full-year gains in four of the past five years.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average was up 182 points, or 0.7%, at 25,928 as of 1:38 p.m. EDT. The S&P 500 index rose 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1%.
Major European stock indexes were mostly lower.
MEMORY RECOVERY: Micron led technology stocks higher, surging 8.6% after the chipmaker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter forecasts and said it expects the memory chip market to recover in the second half of this year.
The company’s chips are used in phones and other technology. Chipmakers have been struggling as a global economic slowdown cuts into product sales.
Micron’s upbeat forecast helped lift some of its peers. Nvidia rose 4.9%. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 7.4%.
SEAL OF APPROVAL: Apple rose 3.6% after analysts at Needham & Co. upgraded the technology giant’s stock to a strong “buy,” saying Apple’s new services initiatives could attract new users.
CARBOLOAD: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants climbed 6.4% after the company blew past Wall Street’s quarterly profit forecast and raised its own profit forecast for the year.
The company also operates LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital Grille and Eddie V’s. Olive Garden was the star of the quarter, with a key sales measure jumping 4.3% as more customers sat down for the restaurant’s pasta and bread.
RIVETING IPO: Levi Strauss soared after its IPO hit the market. The stock was up 33.4% from its offering price of $17.
The company previously went public in 1971, but the namesake founder’s descendants took it private again in 1985.
GOOD EATS: Conagra Brands leaped 12.8% after the packaged-food company beat third-quarter profit forecasts on higher prices for some of its products.
BIOGEN BOMBS: Biotechnology giant Biogen plunged 29.1% after it halted development of a highly anticipated Alzheimer’s drug. The company and its partner determined that the drug would likely be ineffective.
Biogen lost more than $17 billion in market value.
Like its peers, the drugmaker spends heavily on research and development in the hopes that revenue from a successful drug will make up for the costs.
GUESS NOT: Clothing retailer Guess tumbled 13% after giving investors a disappointing fourth-quarter report and forecast.
The company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue both fell short of forecasts. Its profit forecast for the year also fell far shy of Wall Street’s expectations.