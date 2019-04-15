Stocks slip, putting S&P 500 on pace for its third down day in three weeks

Falling bank stocks pulled U.S. stock indexes down a touch Monday, putting the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on track for just its third daily loss in the last three weeks.
Goldman Sachs dropped to one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after the bank said it’s off to a “muted start to the year,” though its first-quarter earnings still beat analysts’ expectations. Citigroup also fell after its report. Banks are leading off this quarter’s earnings season.
Expectations are low for the market in general, and analysts are expecting that in the coming weeks, S&P 500 companies will report the first drop in earnings in nearly three years.
Still, stocks have enjoyed a hot start to the year after the Federal Reserve said it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019, and the S&P 500 remains just 0.9% below the record high it set in September. Other indexes are also close to their highs.
“I think we’re going to see equities continue to confound their critics and advance,” said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management. She expects growth for both the economy and corporate earnings to re-accelerate later this year, in large part because of the Federal Reserve’s pledge to hit pause on interest-rate hikes. The move follows seven interest-rate increases in the last two years, including one last December, that helped send the S&P 500 to a nearly 20% loss at one point.
“If you look through history, recessions have been precipitated by the Federal Reserve tightening and causing recessions — telling banks, ‘Don’t make loans’ and pulling out liquidity,” she said. “This time, they got right up to the brink, and when the market had that violent reaction in December, that made them rethink their approach.”
Optimism has also grown that the United States and China can resolve their trade dispute. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that the world’s two largest economies were moving closer to an agreement.
Treasury yields, which tend to move in sync with expectations for the economy, have generally risen in recent weeks.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 0.1%, as of 2 p.m. Eastern time. It flipped from a small gain of 0.1% at the open to modest losses of as much as 0.4% through the morning.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1%, to 26,393, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%.
BANKING ON MORE: Goldman Sachs reported stronger first-quarter profit than Wall Street expected, but lighter trading activity during the first three months of the year meant its revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates. Its shares fell 2.9%.
Citigroup also reported stronger profit for the first three months than analysts expected, but its stock was flat.
SHORT SHRIFT: Alliance Data Systems sank 8.3%, the largest loss in the S&P 500, after it agreed to sell its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe for $4.4 billion in cash. That price tag was $1 billion less than what analysts at BMO Capital Markets valued the Epsilon business at.
HAULING: Waste Management jumped 2.8%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, after it said it would buy its smaller rival Advanced Disposal for $3 billion. It will also assume $1.9 billion of debt in the deal.
Advanced Disposal surged 18.9%.
TRADE WATCH: Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, Mnuchin said the United States and China held phone discussions last week. He wasn’t sure if more face-to-face meetings would be needed. Mnuchin didn’t give a time frame for when negotiations might wrap up.
Mnuchin added that the proposed agreement has seven chapters and would allow both countries to set up enforcement offices to make sure the deal is followed.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday that the discussions were “moving forward” and that “new substantial progress” was made.
MARKETS ABROAD: Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumping 1.4%, South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.4% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong losing 0.3%.
European markets were listless. The FTSE 100 in London was virtually flat, the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%, and Germany’s DAX was up 0.2%.
STRONG BONDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.55%. It has been climbing since late last month, when it fell to 2.37% amid a crescendo of worries that global economic growth was slowing.
SLICKED: Oil prices gave back some of this year’s big gains. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 48 cents to $63.41 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 44 cents to $71.11 a barrel.
They’ve both shot up more than 30% this year.