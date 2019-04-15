Stocks slip, putting S&P 500 on pace for its third down day in three weeks

“I think we’re going to see equities continue to confound their critics and advance,” said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management. She expects growth for both the economy and corporate earnings to re-accelerate later this year, in large part because of the Federal Reserve’s pledge to hit pause on interest-rate hikes. The move follows seven interest-rate increases in the last two years, including one last December, that helped send the S&P 500 to a nearly 20% loss at one point.