Stocks move broadly lower after IMF predicts slower economic growth

Stocks moved broadly lower Tuesday morning on Wall Street, putting the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on track to snap its eight-day winning streak.
Banks and industrial companies led the losses. General Electric fell 3.2%, and Citigroup fell 1.2%. Pentair plunged more than 14% after slashing its forecast.
Utilities and a hodgepodge of media companies were the only companies to eke out some gains. In another sign that investors were moving money into safer holdings, bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.49%.
The early drop in stocks comes on the heels of the International Monetary Fund’s dour forecast for global economic growth. It now expects 3.3% global growth in 2019, matching the weakest year since 2009. The U.S. fares particularly poorly, with growth expected at 2.3%, down from 2.9% in 2018.
The IMF report landed in a busy week for investors. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting, and the European Central Bank will meet.
The latest round of corporate earnings reports will kick off Wednesday with Delta Air Lines. Several banks, including JPMorgan Chase, will release their first-quarter results Friday. Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to decline for the first time in almost three years.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 11:26 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 171 points, or 0.7%, to 26,170. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.
TRADE TROUBLES: European markets gave up early gains and turned broadly lower after the United States threatened to impose $11.2 billion of tariffs on European products, including cheese, wine and helicopters. The move would escalate a global trade war at the same time the United States is trying to resolve a trade dispute with China.
The threat from President Trump could make investors even more concerned about trade disputes hurting an already slowing global economy. The latest tariff threat would punish the European Union for subsidizing plane maker Airbus, which competes with U.S.-based Boeing.
The U.S.-China trade spat has made a wide variety of goods more expensive for consumers and is weighing on an already slowing Chinese economy. Negotiators met again last week, and both sides have said they are making progress toward some kind of resolution.
SOAKED: Pentair plunged 14.5% after the maker of pools and other aquatic products slashed its profit forecast for the year. Cold and wet weather weighed down first-quarter sales of the company’s pool equipment, which includes filters and pumps. Pentair also sells equipment used for wells and water treatment facilities.
CLIPPED WINGS: American Airlines fell 3% after the airline cut a key revenue measure because of grounded flights following Boeing’s 737 Max troubles.
Regulators grounded Max jets after two deadly international crashes. The grounded planes include 24 in American Airlines’ fleet.
The airline also cited the lingering impact from a government shutdown for the lower revenue estimate.
DEAL ME OUT: Wynn Resorts fell 3.7% after the casino operator pulled out of a potential buyout of Australia’s Crown Resorts. The company cited the “premature disclosure of preliminary discussions” as the reason.
The move would have given Wynn a wider global reach.
Late Monday, Crown Resorts told its investors that Wynn was offering about $7.1 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.