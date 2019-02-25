Stocks rise broadly after Trump delays boosting tariffs on Chinese goods

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street on Monday after President Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese goods. The planned tariff hikes would have escalated a damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Investors had been growing increasingly optimistic over the last two weeks that the United States and China were moving closer to a resolution in the trade war. The fight is over U.S. complaints that China’s government pressures U.S. companies to hand over technology or that it steals such technology.
Information-technology and industrial companies led the gainers. Consumer goods and utility companies lagged behind the overall market.
The United States and China faced a March 1 deadline that would have increased punitive duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trump did not set a new deadline. He said that there had been “productive talks” on some of the more difficult issues and that he’s willing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping if negotiations progress.
The trade war and its hefty tariffs have already raised prices and costs for businesses and consumers. Any additional escalation could shake investor confidence as an economic slowdown looms over China and Europe.
Elsewhere, oil prices fell after Trump said they were getting too high. Industrial giant General Electric rose after it announced plans to sell a biotech unit. Gene therapy developer Spark Therapeutics doubled after pharmaceutical giant Roche offered to buy it.
Investors have a full schedule of economic and corporate news to consider this week.
Retailers, including Macy’s, will report quarterly financial results this week. The Commerce Department will release fourth-quarter gross domestic product Thursday, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled for two days of congressional testimony this week.
ANALYST’S TAKE: “I feel like we’re in a position where the president is interested in making deals,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.
The U.S. election cycle is just around the corner, giving the president incentive to pursue deals and keep the economy and markets stable, Cox said. But markets may be overoptimistic on what’s possible in any China deal. Any negotiations over intellectual property concerns will likely take more time.
Investors still need to remain cautious, Cox said, citing soft economic data, including December’s surprise drop in retail sales.
“This is sort of an economic opportunity for investors to rebalance to get a little less aggressive in their portfolios,” he said.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 167 points, or 0.6%, to 26,198 as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite 0.9%.
OVERSEAS: China’s main index, the Shanghai composite, jumped to an eight-month high. Progress with U.S.-China trade talks helped lift markets broadly in Asia and Europe.
GE SHEDS WEIGHT: General Electric surged 12.7% after the announcement that the conglomerate is selling its biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion. The sale is yet another step for GE to become smaller.
GE has been divesting businesses since getting hurt in the financial crisis a decade ago. It slashed its dividend in October and ousted Chief Executive John Flannery. It also plans to downsize its Boston headquarters.
SPARKS: Spark Therapeutics doubled in value after pharmaceutical giant Roche offered to buy the gene therapy company for about $4.8 billion.
Roche is snapping up Spark as its rivals also look to gene therapy as a way to build up their potential drug pipelines. The focus is treatment for rare diseases, which often involves very costly drugs.
ENERGY: Trump criticized the rising price of oil in an early morning tweet, sending prices lower. U.S. crude fell 1.6% to $56.34 a barrel in New York. It’s up 23% so far this year.
Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 1.8% to $65.92 a barrel in London.