Housekeeper sues Marriott over guests’ sexual misconduct

In an interview, Vallejo, 51, said that when she told one of her supervisors, the response was laughter — and a joke to the effect of “he should have offered you $100.” This wasn’t the first, or the last, incident in a hotel bathroom, said Vallejo, who has worked at the Marriott location for 18 years. Men often urinate in front of her and make inappropriate comments or advances — a regular occurrence for female housekeepers, she said.