California plans takeover of property insurer overwhelmed by Camp fire claims

California officials are seeking to take over a small insurance company that has been overwhelmed by claims from property owners in Paradise whose homes were leveled by the Camp fire.
State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has asked a Merced County court to allow his office to liquidate the assets of Merced Property & Casualty Co., which informed Jones’ office that it was on the brink of insolvency. A hearing is scheduled Monday.
The company, based in the San Joaquin Valley city of Atwater, has about $23 million in assets but expects it will need to pay out $64 million in claims, largely for properties in Paradise, according to a court filing.
Jones said that once the court approves the takeover, it will enable the California Insurance Guarantee Assn. — a state-run insurance fund — to begin paying claims.
“Protecting Camp fire policyholders who have already suffered through so much was my first consideration,” Jones said in a statement.
Merced policy holders will be notified how to file claims or seek the return of premiums, according to the statement. Nancy Kincaid, a spokeswoman for Jones’ office, said the association will cover property insurance claims for up to $500,000.
Jones last week also ordered the state Department of Insurance to review other insurance companies to see if they have been jeopardized by recent wildfires.
Kincaid said the department’s investigators have found no other companies at risk of failure.