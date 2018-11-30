Video-centric news outlet Mic lays off most of its staff

Mic was one of many publications that pinned its hopes for growth on traffic that came via Facebook as it pushed to meet its investors’ expectations. “Most newsrooms have come to regret making hiring and investment decisions based on the whims of a company that really doesn’t care much about journalism,” said Bill Grueskin, a professor at Columbia Journalism School. Facebook was often “opaque” toward its media partners. And in the case of average watch time on its videos, Facebook overestimated that key metric for two years.