California’s wildfire threat could be an opportunity for clean-energy microgrids

“There’s a lot of focus on what are we going to ultimately do [to prevent wildfires], and not a lot of focus on what are we going to do this summer,” said Tim Hade, a co-founder of Scale Microgrid Solutions. “When you’re taking mortar fire, that’s not the right time to have a strategic conversation about how to prevent mortar fire in the future. You’ve got to do something now, because this is a clear and present danger.”